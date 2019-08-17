Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Council of Imams and Ulama on Saturday disagreed with the position of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the security challenge in Kaduna State.

Specifically, the Islamic representatives in Kaduna alleged that the CAN chairman in the state, Rev Joseph Ayab, was trying to politicise the security challenge in Kaduna and make it appear religious.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna, the council, through its chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Nakaka, expressed concern over the possibility of religious crisis in the state based on CAN chair’s security assessment.