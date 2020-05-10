Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Council of Ulamas has called on the state government to carry out a forensic investigation into the causes of the mass deaths recorded in the state

The clerics also implored the state government to make the result of the investigation public and take all necessary actions to address the situation.

The position of the Ulamas was contained in a communiqué issued in the state at the end of the emergency meeting of the Council which took place in the state at the weekend.

The communiqué was signed by the Council’s Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil .

The Council observed that there was an urgent need for the public to know the cause of the recent mass deaths in the state.

It also observed that the people are in the habit of disregarding

the social distance rule, especially during funeral activities.

It equally noted that some people were nonchalant about their own safety especially during the two lockdown relax days, saying that on these days, many people disregards the protocol in the behaviour. .

The council advised the state government to take a second look into the lockdown relaxation days provision with a view to exerting control on overcrowding and other unhealthy practices that may aid the spread of the virus among innocent people.

The communiqué also called on the state government to engage religious leaders, the business community and other relevant bodies with a view to finding solutions to the present economic hardship faced by many people in the state.

It also tasked the state government to make its stand clear to the public on the issue of the Eid prayers, whether it will hold or not as many people are asking questions in this direction.