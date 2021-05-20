From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The convoy of Governor Seyi Makinde, Oyo State governor, was not involved in the accident that led to the death of a girl during the local government election campaign in Ogbomoso on Thursday, ahead of the poll scheduled to hold this Saturday.

The news had gone viral on the social media that the governor’s convoy knocked down a girl in Ogbomoso. The picture of the victim that was circulated also on the social media showed the dead girl being carried by a man shedding bitter tears.

Daily Sun gathered that the lifeless body of the girl was taken to the campaign ground more than 40 minutes after Governor Makinde had arrived venue of the campaign. Meanwhile, the Toyota Matrix that knocked down the girl was later arrested

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said “Toyota Matrix vehicles are not part of any governor’s convoy in Nigeria,” as he expressed the governor’s condolence to the family of the deceased child.

He stated that contrary to the unverified news story alleging the killing of the child by a vehicle in the convoy of the Oyo State governor, “the girl was killed by a Toyota Matrix Car. The vehicle was said to have lost control after its front tyres burst while in motion, close to the venue of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally.”

Adisa said the governor’s convoy had arrived at the Oja-gbo Town Hall venue of the rally, with the governor and his entourage settled in, adding that it was while the programme was ongoing that some residents stormed the venue of the event with the corpse of the child.

“While we await further details on the identity of the driver of the ill-fated car from security agencies, the people of Ogbomoso should remain calm and rest assured that the government will get to the roots of this matter.”

The governor’s aide warned against false and sensational journalism, stating that though Makinde commiserated with the family of the deceased, because he values all lives and would never want any life lost under any circumstance, negative elements in the society should not smear him with falsehood over the death of the child.