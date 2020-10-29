JOE EFFIONG, UYO

All interstate borders into and out of Akwa Ibom state are to be closed for seven hours on Saturday as the state conducts its first ever regime-to-regime local government election.

A press release signed by the secretary to the state government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, announcing the inter-state boundary closure, said Gov Udom Emmanuel considered it necessary in order to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful conduct of elections into the 31 local government councils of the State

Consequently, the release said all inter-state border entry points, leading into Akw, be closed from 7am to 2pm on Saturday, 31st October, 2020 within which all human and vehicular movements would be restricted.

“Eligible voters are therefore enjoined to stay within the premises of their polling units during the period of the elections. That those on essential duties, viz: medical personnel, electoral officials and election observers, accredited pressmen be exempted from the movement restrictions.” The release said

It also disclosed that work would also close at 2 pm.on Friday, October 30, in order to enable active participation of civil servants in the election, even as the subsisting state-wide daily curfew of 8pm to 7am would still be in force till further notice.

“All citizens and residents are advised to continue to be law-abiding in the maintenance of peace in Akwa Ibom State.

“That all voters, while queuing to exercise their franchise, should comply with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO approved COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocols.

“All Security Agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this restriction of movement directive.” The release said.