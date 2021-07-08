Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), says the council will produce brands that will tackle issues of rape and bad attitudes in Nigeria.

Runsewe said this at a Capacity Building Programme for ”Journalists on Reporting Rape” in Abuja.

The director-general, who said rape was not a Nigerian culture, pledged that the council would change the narratives in the country.

“We are going to change the narratives in this country, I promise you. We are coming out with some unbelievable products and brands that will change the bad attitudes and the way people feel about our country.

“Secondly, the issues of rape, has physical violence, sexual violence and emotional violence. What happen on all these three issues?

”In fact, some families are so proud to tell you, please don’t let them hear it outside but at the end, the child will end up committing suicide.

“What is happening to us? We have to change from what we have been doing, ” Runsewe said.

According to him, journalists need to start to change the story of Nigeria.

”If the story refuses to change, I believe newsmen have more role to play than any other persons. When a journalist decides to take a right direction, that means, the change has come.

“For example, the rapist in Anambra that they tried to cover was exposed the day the victims’ parents got in touch with the media. The story changed and all involved were arrested.

“If the journalists are not talking, nobody will hear. So, this is the time for journalists to speak. Let the deaf hear, let the blind see that a new beginning has begun in the history of our country,” he said.

Runsewe said that a lot of journalists were careful of reporting rape because they were afraid of the legal implications.

“You need the special understanding of the legal implications of reporting rape and this is why we have a great man and lawyer here, Dr Kayode Ajulo.

“If the journalist don’t do the needful, the victim can become victimised. So, we need to be guided on how to report rape cases.

“For me, every rapist is an animal, who is supposed to live in the zoo not living with us. And, with this capacity building programme today, we assure you that the way you will be reporting rape will be different,” he said.

Runsewe, who expressed concern over recent increased on rape cases, recalled how a 41 years Nigerian in London, raped a lady of 30.

According to him, I felt ashamed, that man is supposed to be our ambassador.

“Today, he is going to be in the cell, let the whole world know that Nigeria is not supporting it. There is need for a change.

“So, I plead with all the media houses to adequately report rape case and make a different,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Shola Oshunkeye, the Chief Executive Officer of OMNI Media Nigeria, thanked the council for the initiative to train journalists to have in dept and special understanding on reporting rape.

Miss Okorokwo Chinyere, an undergraduate of Lead City University, Ibadan described rape as a physical assault on women.

According to her, there are many effects rape has on a victim both physically and psychologically.

“It brings unwanted pregnancy, trauma, diseases and even suicide.

”This is why governments should rise up to fight these monsters,” Chinyere said. (NAN)

