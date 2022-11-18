The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed no fewer than 381 pharmacies and patent shops in Akwa Ibom for various offences.

Mr Stephen Esumobi, Director and Head of Enforcement Department, made this known while addressing newsmen in Uyo on Friday.

Esumobi said that the sealing of the pharmacies and patent shops followed an enforcement exercise by the council to ensure that they comply with the operational laws, rules of the council.

He said that out of the 381 premises sealed, 52 were pharmacies while 329 were patent medicine shops.

”These premises were sealed for offences which include, operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorized sale of medicines, abuse, and poor access control to the poison cupboard.

”Others are poor storage facilities and temperature control, stocking and sale of prescription and other ethical products by the patent medicine vendors, among others,” he said.

He said at the end of the exercise, 727 premises were visited comprising of 559 patent medicine shops and 168 pharmacies.

Esumobi said during the enforcement, council visited Uyo and Ikono, Abak, Itu, Eket, Ibesikpo Asutan, Ikot Ekpene and Oron Local Government Areas.

”Pharmacies must have a full time Superintendent Pharmacist, who shall supervise all pharmaceutical activities within the premises.

”Personnel in charge of pharmaceutical premises must also have knowledge that is appropriate for the scope of pharmaceutical activity.

“All registered premises are expected to display their current premises certificates or evidence of registration conspicuously within the premises to enable members of the public to know the status of premises where they buy their medicine,” he said.

He said premises certificates are expected to be renewed on or before Jan. 31s every year and it was an offence for any premises to operate without registration or renewal of their premises certificates.

He also said that it was an offence for any stakeholder to operate a pharmaceutical business in a location that has not been approved by council.

He commended the state Ministry of Health, the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), newsmen and the police for their collaboration in the fight against sharp practice. (NAN)