The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), says it is set to prosecute fake and adulterated seeds peddlers and producers in Gombe State to rid the markets of uncertified seeds.

Alhaji Sagiru Yakubu, the Acting Regional Head, NASC, North East Zone made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Yakubu said that the move had become imperative in view of the need to protect farmers ahead of the 2020 wet season farming, adding “ the use of improved seedlings means more yields and money for farmers.’’

He said that the council had been sensitising stakeholders, seeds producers and marketers on the danger of dealing on fake seeds and to stop using seeds that had not been certified by the council.

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to the development of the agricultural sector in the interest of farmers and the economy of the nation.

“We have been carrying out sensitisations and soon we will strengthen media outreach using the local radio stations and other means. For those who are still into fake seeds peddling after this awareness, we will prosecute them.

“Already President Muhammadu Buhari on June 24, 2019 signed the Seed Bill into law and with the law in place, anyone found wanting will be taken to court for prosecution.

“For those who are into the sales of fake and adulteration of seeds, they now stand the risk of being fined at least N1million and even imprisonment,’’ he said.

Yakubu said that the interest of farmers was key to the Federal Government, hence the law to ensure availability and use of quality seeds while also addressing the challenge of seed adulteration.

He said that fake and adulteration of seeds was inimical to farmers’ productivity, adding “from research, it has been proven that 50 per cent of what farmers get is from the seed.’’

“This is why we have introduced seed codex to ensure that fake seeds are rid out of our market. When you buy seed, there will be a code to verify the authenticity of such seeds instantly.

“With this, farmers will get assurance that whatever they buy and verified through the seed codex initiative is genuine and very soon we will start using the seed codex in Gombe,” he said.

The regional head advised farmers to buy certified and improved seeds that bear NASC tag which, according to him, had been improved to boost yields and resist diseases.

Yakubu hinted that the council would in May embark on campaigns on the need to use improved seeds.

He said that the campaign was to ensure that farmers were well informed on how best to use seeds to achieve the needed results during the 2020 wet season.(NAN)