From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Members of the legislative arm of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State have suspended the council’s chairman, Sheriff Adeojo, indefinitely.

The motion for his indefinite suspension was moved by the councillors at the plenary they held on Tuesday.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that the motion was moved by the deputy leader of the house, Mr. Omotosho Rafiu, representing Ward III, over allegation of financial impropriety.

The Chief Whip of the House, Adebowale Adedeji, representing Ward VII, was said to have seconded the motion, before it was supported and adopted by the majority members of the legislative arm.

The leader of the House subsequently said the resolution of the lawmakers has placed Adeojo on indefinite suspension.

However, the suspended council boss could not be reached for comment on the development at the time of filing this report.