David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The leader of Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has dissociated his group from being part of the recent clash between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the army and police in Owerri.

Reacting yesterday, Uwazuruike, who spoke through his Director of Information, Chris Mocha, described the news of BIM-MASSOB involvement in the clash as state-sponsored.

“Linking MASSOB to the IPOB clash few days ago with the police and soldiers in Owerri, as reported in some national dailies constitutes tissues of lies, told without investigation. A careful study has revealed that the publication was sponsored by the Federal Government concocted to tarnish the good name of Biafra Internal

Government (BIG) few days ahead of the official inauguration of Biafra as the 46th Member – Nation of UNPO. The target was to make the international community see BIM-MASSOB as a violent group but that has failed.

“I wondered how the Imo State Police command’s spokesman, Mr Ikokwu could not differentiate between the non- violent BIM-MASSOB from the IPOB members with a different modus operandi who were waiting to receive the female corpse of one of their own from Enugu to be buried when they clashed with security agents at Orji flyover Owerri. .

“We wish to state here that there was no record of such police or soldiers clash with our officials at New Owerri or at Orji in the state. And we urge security agencies involved to go ahead and make those arrested to face the law accordingly. But we warn the police spokesman, Mr Ikokwu not to be used as the instrument of destabilization with the sole purpose of causing anarchy in Imo State.

“If the BIM- MASSOB could not have resorted to violence in the past twenty years of agitation for the self – determination for Biafra, could it start it now that Biafra has been recognized as the 46th Member – Nation of the UNPO?, “ he concluded.