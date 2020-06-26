Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salami Bolaji has warned the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi not to drag him into his current travail, saying he’s not by any way involved in politics.

He described the allegations of withdrawal of Police escort leveled against him by Ajayi as mere distraction.

The CP said his mission in Ondo State was to protect the lives and property of the people and not to be involved in partisan politics.

He said he was not instrumental to the withdrawal of Police escort from the Deputy Governor.

His words “let it be clearly understood that the posting of Policemen to Deputy Governors in the country is the prerogative of the Inspector-General of Police and no Commissioner of Police can call for their withdrawal.

“However, let it be known that Policemen attached to Government Houses take directives from the Chief Security Officer to the Governor who can post and withdraw according to the reason and purpose that suit him.

“But cannot for whatever reason withdraw Policemen posted from the Force Headquarters to a Deputy Governor,” he added.

Salami said he was in the state to serve everyone and would therefore not do anything that may be inimical to the lives and property of anyone.

He urged the people of the state to save his person and the state Police Command from the rumour making the rounds, while promising the people that Ondo State Police Command will always provide adequate and purposeful policing to all at all times.