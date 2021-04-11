I was Deputy President to Dr. Fasehun for over eight years. Along with many people, we undertook several projects, programmes and journeys together with Baba. In his life-time, Dr. Frederick Fasehun never spoke to us about Yoruba independence. Anyone who tells you Baba ever said so is a liar. What Dr. Fasehun was concerned about was for Nigeria to hold the sovereign national conference (SNC). Baba preached the gospel of restructuring in which the states or regions will enjoy devolution of power and resource control. That is where OPC stands. He also urged members to operate within the confines of the law in their zeal to tackle insecurity.”