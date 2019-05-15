Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dissociated the military from call by the Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP) to establish an illegitimate interim government.

The DHQ said the armed forces was mindful of its constitutional roles and would not be misled into any act that would undermine the nation’s democracy.

It warned the group not to drag the military into its “undemocratic and demonic actions” even as it called on the public to discountenance the content of the documents being circulated by the group.

The DHQ in a statement by the Deputy Director Defence Information, Navy Captain Muhammad Ahmed Wabi, said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to dissociates itself from the rascality and intentions as espoused in a document being circulated by a faceless group named Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP) calling for support of a revolution to oust the current democratically elected government and in its place establish an illegitimate interim government.

“The AFN outrightly condemns the undemocratic and demonic actions of the authorof the document. Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the content of the documents being circulated by NCP and equally condemned in totality, the call to derail our hard earned democracy.

“It should be noted that the AFN is very mindful of its constitutional responsibilities and will not be misled into any act that will undermine democracy as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999 as amended.

“The AFN remains unflinchingly loyal to the Constitution, as well as to President Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, all relevant law enforcement agencies have been advised to unravel those behind the seditious document for appropriate actions.”