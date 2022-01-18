The sports-loving Deputy-Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, will add to his huge sports resume on February 12, 2022.

He will be joining the Governor of Lagos State and host of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to participate in the 2022 edition.

Speaking while signing the entry form over the weekend, Shaibu said he has been a distance admirer of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“I congratulate the good people of Lagos State, especially the Executive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for putting together the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the biggest one-day sports event in Africa and one of the top ten marathons in the world in terms of prize money and participants.

“Having participated in the highly competitive Okpekpe 10km Road Race on a tough terrain because it is hilly, it will be a great joy to experience the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon alongside my brother Governor Sanwo-Olu. It will be fun to run in Lagos because the course is flat.”