Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

As the Nigeria Army continues to record successes in the fight against insurgency, a civil society organisation known as the Initiative for Patriotism and Gallantry (IPG), has staged a solidarity rally in support of the nation’s Military Forces for their gallantry which has helped in no small way to put the menace of insurgency in check across states in Nigeria.

The group bearing placards and banners with various inscriptions such as, “We stand with the Army,” “Solidarity rally for the Army,” “The Army deserves more funding,” “Give more funding for the Army,” and many others, marched from the FCT Unity Fountain through the Central Business District in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the organisation, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, the group noted that the Armed forces of Nigeria deserve continuous and unflinching support from Nigerians so that they can optimally perform their duties to the nation.

The statement which was read by the co-convener, Ms. Hajara Mohammed, noted that the Army under the competent leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has done excellently well in dismantling the contraption cum caliphates set up by Boko Haram terrorists in places like Mubi, Gwoza, Bama, Konduga, Madagali, Baga and Damasak.

The group also called on the Federal government to sustain the ongoing Operation Super Camp by the Army as well as make concerted efforts regarding the development of the Army Aviation Unit which is expected to help the Army neutralise insurgents and bandits across the country.

The group however registered their displeasure in the recent N100 billion budgeted for the entire Armed Forces and urged the government to increase funding for the Army.

“We want to appeal to the Federal Government to increase the funding of the Nigeria Army because they are having a lot of issues to confront which spreads across all the divides in the country.

“We want to categorically say that N100 billion for the entire Armed Forces is paltry and therefore there is need to increase their funding. This would help them to procure new equipment, get more infrastructures and motivate their troops. Therefore we appeal to the Federal Government to increase the budget provision for the Army which is the central, pivotal force involved in the war against insurgency and other related crimes in this country,” the statement read in part.

Also speaking, the Secretary General, Comr. Diwa Pindar, noted that the Army deserves commendation for a job well done in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, “We want to express our gratitude and encourage the Army for the wonderful work they are doing. Before now the North Eastern part of Nigeria was hostile, bombs exploding all over, farmlands ravaged and villages sacked by these insurgents, but now the situation is peaceful; hope has been restored.

“We want this peace to be sustained and therefore government should look into the funding for the Army and increase their budget,” Pindar said.