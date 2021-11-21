From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Commander, Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force, Brig Gen Godwin Mutkut has canvassed for synergy between the military and the community in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

Gen Mutkut in an address at a sensitization with traditional, community and religious leaders at Monguno, a town in northern part of Borno and headquarters of the Sector 3 MNJTF and Operation Hadin Kai, called for community involvement in the fight to end Boko Haram in the area.

“Gen Mutkut urged members of the community to maintain their cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other Security Agencies in the fight against insurgency in the State,” a statement by the sector’s spokesman, Major Ojo Adenegan, weekend said.

He said the commander, represented by the Sector Garrison Commander Col Emmanuel E Agada, noted good synergy between the locals and the Security Agencies would boost conducive and peaceful environment.

He identified areas of cooperation required from the locals as provision of useful information on the activities of the terrorists and obeying the security measures put in place by the security agencies.

Monguno, a restive town in the northern part of Borno has suffered heavy attacks by Boko Haram since

2014

