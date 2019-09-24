The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will continue to ensure adequate security in Bauchi and the North East region as a whole.

The Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the assurance when Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

” I want to assure you , your excellence, that we will do everything humanly possible to continue to support the government and the good people of Bauchi.

“We will ensure that there is adequate security in Bauchi State and indeed the North East.

“Bauchi is a very strategic location for the NAF, hence it established a Special Operation Command in the state.

“We also have the Regimental Training Centre in Bauchi, where the Special Forces of about 300 personnel had already commenced their special training,” air chief added.

Abubakar noted that NAF had Special Forces in the North East fighting hand in hand with the Nigerian Army in some of their operations in the region.

He said that the Special Forces units were specialised units properly trained to conduct a number of NAF operations hand in hand with the NAF.

Abubakar said the Service by extension was going to have another training centre in Ipetu Ijesa in Osun, Birinin Gwari in Kaduna, and in Owerri in Imo.

The CAS said the whole idea was to add value to what was being done by other security agencies.

” There is no way we can solve the security challenges in Nigeria without a credible Air Force to project air power within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, the governor commended Abubakar for his professionalism, the role of NAF in fighting insurgency and manner the Service was restructured.

He equally acknowledged the CAS positive contribution to the growth of Bauchi State and Nigeria, adding that his contributions were devoid of sentiments.

Mohammed said the establishment of an Air Force Base in Bauchi and creating a Special Operation Command Unit in the state was a plus for the air chief.

“You have brought Air Force Base that we desire for a long time, you have brought professionalism and selfless service,” he said.

The governor noted that the establishment of the Base and the Special Command had improved the economy of the State, adding that these would enhanced security in the state.(NAN)