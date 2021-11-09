From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operation, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, has sought collaboration between the military and other security agencies in the country to strengthen the fight against terror and terrorism.

Gen Musa told military commanders, police commissioners and heads of the security agencies in Borno State during a roundtable at the Theatre Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, that inter agencies synergy was essential to end the Boko Haram war in the North East.

‘This meeting is aimed at bringing all security stakeholders under one umbrella to discuss matters of great importance concerning the security situation and the ongoing surrendering of terrorists,’ the TC disclosed

He said the roundtable was also organised to chart a new course to strengthen the synergy among all members of the security agencies.

Heads of various security agencies highlighted some security concerns in the theatre of operation against insurgency and suggested ways of tackling them.

The roundtable was attended by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Ibrahim Jallo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Brig Gen Abdul Wahab Eyitayo, Maritime Component Commander, Commodore RM Shammah, the Theatre Logistics Component Commander, Brigadier General Emmanuel Akpan and other Principal Staff Officers of the theatre

Others include the Commissioner of Police, Director DSS, State Commandants Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), State Comptrollers of Customs, Immigration Correctional Services and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), leaders of Civilian JTF, Vigilante and Hunters.

It was the first enlarged inter-agencies roundtable on the counter-insurgency operation in five years coming after a similar effort by the current Defence Chief, Gen Lucky Irabor, while he was the Theatre Commander (March 2016 – May 2017).

The military operation now codenamed Operation Hadin Kai has transformed into a Joint Task Force North East operation involving the police, DSS, NSCDC, CJTF, vigilante and hunters.

