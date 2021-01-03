From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Sadique Baba on Saturday launched a joint combat search-and-rescue exercise codenamed ‘Taimako Yazo (Help Has Come) at Rijana village located along Kaduna Abuja highway.

The exercise was launched during the 2020 fourth quarter command exercise on joint combat search-and-rescue – Special Force – Air Provost K-9 operations conducted by Special Operations Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“It is no longer news that our great nation is passing through dire security challenges. In the same vein, we are not unaware of the sacrifices some of our personnel have made in tackling these challenges.

“As such, the timing for the conduct of this exercise is apt as it readily tests the combat and physical readiness of our personnel to face these challenges. By organising this exercise, we are also mindful of the need to sustain professionalism among our personnel,” he said.

Fielding questions from the newsmen shortly after the exercise, The Air Chief said the exercise became necessary to increase the morale of combat pilots who might be drawn or be injected during operation.

According to him, “all hands are on deck to ensure that this country is secured and the only way we can secure the country is by having people with the required skills and training.