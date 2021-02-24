From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, has confirmed the arrival of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Forces operatives to the state.

Adeyinka, who confirmed this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, in Birnin Kebbi, stated that the deployment of the team was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

According to the statement, ‘the Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, has approved the deployment of Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Police Special Forces to Kebbi State.

‘The personnel had since arrived the state and redeployed to some Local Government Areas of the state, with a view to complement the existing security architecture. This is to curtail the infiltration of bandits into Kebbi State, who usually cross over; commit havoc and escape back to their hideouts in other neighbouring states.

‘In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi Command, CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, hereby enjoin members of all voluntary security organizations operating in the state, to cooperate with the State Government, Kebbi State Police Command and other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order with a view to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality.

‘Finally, the Command is calling on all law abiding citizens to always avail the police and other Security Agencies with relevant information that will lead to the detection and prevention of crimes in the state, please.’