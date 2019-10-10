Linus Oota, Lafia

The leadership of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have cautioned the public to beware of drugs sold by street hawkers and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets, saying that as most of them sell fake drugs.

The state chairman of the Association, Dr Bulus Peter, who stated this Wednesday while addressing reporters in his office, said the problem of the proliferation of fake drugs has affected the credibility of the health care system and has very real harmful effects on consumers.

He cited disability and even death as some of the potential consequences of consuming fake or unregulated drugs.

Dr Peter emphasised the need to intensify efforts at eradicating fake and substandard drugs, a task, he said, that must involve not just government action, but also stakeholders and the consumers.

He called on the people of the state to purchase their pharmaceuticals only from duly registered, regulated and authorized outlets.

The NMA in the state, he said, has strengthened partnership with the state government to address the circulation and consumption of illicit and substandard drugs.

He commended the state government for taking decisive steps towards clamping down on illegal drug dealers and unlicenced medicine outlets, especially at Karu and Lafia Local Government Areas.

Dr Peter described the sale of substandard and counterfeit drugs in motor parks, major towns and rural areas across the country by unlicenced persons as callous and unpatriotic, calling on state residents not to use drugs from unlicenced dealers, considering their adverse health effects.