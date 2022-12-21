From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Eight army colonels in the North East theatre of war against terrorism and insurgency, who were recently promoted to the rank of brigadier generals, have been decorated with their new ranks.

Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, decorating the new army generals in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff for approving the promotions of the officers.

He also congratulated the newly promoted Brigadier Generals for their elevations even as he lauded their spouses and family members for their support and prayers, especially with their loved ones, the army officers, operating on the battlefield. He urged the officers to see their promotion as a call to more service.

“I urged you to see your promotion as a call to more service, especially in defence of our nation and indeed, return of peace into the northeast,” the commander said.

He urged those who could not get promoted in the recent army promotion exercise not to despair.

Gen Musa reminded them to always remember that the country has invested a lot of resources in training them, urging them to reciprocate the country’s kind gesture by being loyal and committed to the tasks ahead.

Speaking on behalf of the new army Generals, Brig Gen AJ Ahmad assured of more commitment and service to the country.

Other new brigadier generals include the theatre Intelligence Coordinator Operation Hadin Kai, former Col Obinna Azuikpe, B Sarki, A Ahmed, OM Adesuyi, JB Adams and EE Etim.