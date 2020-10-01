Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The lnter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, which, according to them, has forced Nigerians to live in perpetual fear and suspicion.

IPAC likened the security situation in Nigeria to that of a country at full fledged war, stressing that even the safety of citizens in some countries at war was guaranteed more than what obtains in Nigeria. It attacked the Federal Government for what it described as kids-blow-approach that was adopted to address insecurity in the country.

IPAC Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, who expressed the concern at a press conference in Abuja, said situation where security operatives overseeing private interest of VIPs were higher in number than those protecting average citizens was worrisome.

“If Boko Haram can, on two occasions over the last one week narrowly missed killing a sitting governor in the North East where they continue to kill, maim and destroy homes, and also inflict fear on farmers not to go to their farms, then we have real catastrophe in our hands.

“This is no more an emergency. We are a nation at war in the North East, banditry in North West with ritual killings, kidnapping, armed robbery and fraternal cultism tearing down the South,” he said.

He, thus, appealed to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently eschew the” “hand-waving” approach and deal with insecurity in the country, and decisively decapitate them.