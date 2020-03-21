(NBC News)

Kenny Rogers, the country musician who had hits like “The Gambler” over a six-decade career, has died at the age of 81, his family announced early Saturday.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a statement from SKH Music said.

Rogers’ family plans a small private service due to the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.

Rogers is well-known for hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years.”

He announced in 2015 that he planned to retire after his next tour and told NBC’s “Today” then that he was saying goodbye.

“I’ve done this long enough,” he said, adding that he wanted to spend more time with his children.

Rogers was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.