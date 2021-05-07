From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Roberts Clark, should not only apologise to Nigerians but also be charged for treason for calling for military to takeover in Nigeria.

Speaking when he hosted LAWSAN in his private office in Abuja on Friday, the former Edo State governor, argued that anyone familiar with the actions and inactions of military rule should not think that Nigerian Army should be entrusted with the administration of the country.

“Incidentally, I watched on a national television one of your very senior colleagues, Chief Roberts Clark (SAN), I was shocked when I saw him calling on the President to handover to the military, I thought that was the hight of irresponsibility, giving his knowledge, giving his age and a very senior member of the bar and what is it that he wanted? He wants a military that will restructure Nigeria.

“It is again for me senseless because the structure as it is today, who put it in place? who overthrown the parliamentary system? The parliamentary system was overthrown by the Nigerian military, that is on record. Who created 12 states from the four regions by decree? It was the military.

“The current 36 states and FCT who created it by military decree? It as the military. How can anybody who has lived through and who is familiar with our journey as Nation think that the solution to our problems as a Nation is to handover to the military? I thought, talking about the rule of Law that is treason.

“You know we have freedom of speech but it does not include the freedom to canvass unlawful means to effect a change. When you canvas unlawful means, then you should be arraigned before a court of law and dealt with according to the law. Ignorance is not even an excuse in law not talk of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“I think that even in our moment of distress and regardless of what anybody thinks, the world is resolved and Nigeria is part of it that never again shall we be govern by an unelected government, never, we don’t want unelected Angels.

“Clark, I have a lot of respect for him. When I see him on Television I like to watch him because you can’t take it away from him because he has made his on contributions but I was shocked that he could result to unlawful suggestions as to how to solve our problems.

“Even his prescription did not benefit from his own experience in life, if the military has solution Nigeria would have been the greatest country on earth, if dictatorship is the answer.

I think when it comes to the rule of law, it does not flourish under dictatorship.

“The first thing that suffers under military is the rule of law because the process of making law will be appropriated by the military. The thing that we will be missing is parliament where you can canvass and your input to dispute to agree or disagree.

“So for anyone who is familiar with this to think that Nigerian Army should be entrusted I thought Clark owns Nigerians an apology,” he said.

Speaking further, he dismissed the call for the dividing the country, emphasizing: “I am also not agreeing with those who think of dis-membering Nigeria. They say let everybody go their own way. Nigeria is not a reality. Those ones are poor students of history.

“Why is Europe spending so much time forming the European Union to create a larger market. Recently we signed the African Trade Agreement so that Nigeria can access a bigger market. We already have a local market of 200 million, if we can keep it flourishing and increase the purchasing power of the citizens, we already have a huge market. They should be an asset. That diversity should be an assest.

The leader of the association, Blessing Agbomher had earlier presented letter of invitation to the former Edo governor.