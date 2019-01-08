Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged military officers in Gabon with political ambition to resign or face their constitutional roles.

President Buhari, who is the ECOWAS Chairman, while reacting to attempts by the military to take over government in Gabon, also called for respect for constitutional provisions in the oil-rich west-central African nation.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted the President as saying, “The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone.

“Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected.

“That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region.”

President Buhari also enjoined the people of Gabon to remain on the side of peace, security, stability and democracy in their country.