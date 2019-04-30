Bloomberg

The U.S. declared its support for Juan Guaido after the Venezuelan opposition leader went to a military base in the nation’s capital to proclaim the end of socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s regime and called for a military uprising.

“Today interim President Juan Guaido announced start of Operación Libertad. The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo tweeted Tuesday. “Democracy cannot be defeated. #EstamosUnidosVE.”