George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Police Command has paraded one Chika Obi, his wife Chiamaka and four others for allegedly stealing and selling two siblings for the sum of N900,000.

Parading the suspects on Thursday evening, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, disclosed that the operatives of the command had recovered one of the stolen children, Promise Opunwa, aged two years while his elder sister Olunma aged four years was still missing.

He revealed that the two-year-old was recovered at Uli in Ihiala local government in Anambra State.

Others members of the syndicate, according to the police chief, were Ogidi Chukwuma, 26; Anuforo Ogechi, 28; Ebere Okafor,45, and Chioma Ngobiri, 46.

According to the Imo State police boss, “on August 4, three members of the syndicate invaded the house of one Ijeoma Opunwa and inflicted machete cut on one Daberechi Okafor who was present at the time of the invasion.

“They instilled fear in other occupants and made away with two children, Olema, 4, and Promise, 2, to an unknown destination. They robbed them of their phones and an undisclosed amount of money.”

He further stated: “On receipt of the information, operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit swung into action, through painstaking and diligent investigation, stormed the hoodlums’ hideout at Umulololo Okigwe LGA where Ogechi Anuruo, Chika Obi, and Chiamaka Nwadinobi were arrested.

“They confessed to the crime and led operatives to Onitsha through Uli in Anambra State where their gang members, one Ebere Okafor and Chioma Ngobiri, were arrested and one of the stolen children, Promise, 2, was recovered.”

He said that efforts were in top gear to rescue the remaining missing child.