By Christopher Oji

A couple Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun,were among members of a cartel that deal in human parts in Ogun State.

The police have arrested the couple and six other members of the syndicate who have confessed how they kill their victims and shared their their body parts which they sold to awaiting buyers.

The couple,were arrested on Wednesday January 4, 2023 ,along with six others namely: Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed,and Fatai Jimoh, for kidnapping, killing and dismembering of a 26-year-old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

According to Ogun State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”the suspects were apprehended following report lodged at Obalende Divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode, by one Ojo Omolara ,who reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi, left home since morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022, but didn’t return home ,and her phone had since then been switched off.Since it is not 24 hours, she was advised to come back.

“But the following day, being 29th of December 2022, while a patrol team from Obalende division was on routine patrol, a dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the road side, and the body was taken to a mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone throw away from the house of the deceased ,and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police. On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara, was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off.

“Having recognized the body, DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami,mobilized his crack detectives, and embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation, which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun,a herbalist, who was in possession of the deceased Itel phone was recovered.

“He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele, whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered. They both made confessional statements,which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body.

“On interrogation, Taiwo Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo ,who happened to be her man friend, but as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese, and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

“After killing her, they cut off the head, legs, and the two hands which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money making rituals.

According to them, “the legs of the deceased were sold for #30,000, while the heart was sold for #50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large. The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third persons they had killed in such gruesome manner.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state criminal Investigation Departments, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.