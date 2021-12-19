By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A couple, Eze Onyebuchi and Oluchi Eze, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for selling their one month old baby for N50, 000 to an alleged human right activist, one Mrs. Ruth Obajimi.

According to a press release made available by the PPRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the couple, who reside at Ilara area of Ode Remo, in Remo North local government area, were arrested on December 16, following an information received by policemen at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters, that the couple willingly sold their one month old baby to a woman who is now at large.

“Upon the information, the Dpo Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, detailed his detectives to the area where the couple were arrested and brought to the station.

“On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that, it was one Mrs. Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet to be identified buyer to them. They stated further that the woman came to them on December 14, 2021,and told them that she is from human rights office, and that she will help them to foster their child. The woman then gave them the sum of fifty thousand naira and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam.

“Effort is on top gear to apprehend the said woman with the view to recover the baby,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation. He equally directed a massive manhunt for the buyer who has since took to flight.