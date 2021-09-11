From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have arrested a couple, Abubakar and Maryam Sadiq for the theft of a day old baby from the maternity ward of Abubakar Wase Specialists Hospital in Kano.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the development on Saturday said that they received a report from one Rabi’u Muhammad of Gayawa Quarters, Ungogo LGA Kano that his new born was missing.

It was gathered that missing child, who is one 9f the twin babies got missing soon after he was delivered and admitted on the 07/09/2021 at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano.

According to the police the missing baby was left in the custody of his mother’s sister at the corridor of the maternity ward, who unfortunately slept off only to wake up to discover that one of the twins was missing

Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko ordered for a team to investigate the theft.

The team immediately stormed the scene and launched a search. The Hospital was sealed off and thoroughly combed, but the child could not be found ” he stated

” Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence sharing led to the arrest of one Maryam Sadiq, ‘f’, 22 years old, and her husband one Abubakar Sadiq, ‘m’, 50 years old, all of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano. The Child was recovered from them in their home” the spokesman said

On preliminary investigation, Maryam confessed that the child was taken away from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano and that she carried out the act under the influence of her husband who has been longing a male child.

“Before their arrest, the suspects were said to have thrown a party to celebrate the arrival of a male child in their family, which triggered doubts since neighbours knew Maryam was not pregnant.

Meanwhile, the new born baby has been re-united with his parents. The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi (Nagari-Nakowa) ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for discreet investigation. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

