Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A civil servant in Delta State, Aaron Edafeikpema, has been dispossessed of the sum of N295,000.00 which he kept at home.

He lost the cash to a seven-man armed robbery gang that invaded his house at Okotomi area of Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Besides, the robbers made away with three exotic phones valued at N122,500.00 belonging to him and his wife.

The robbers who vandalised his Toyota Corona car, also killed an unidentified young man while escaping with the loot.

The cash was kept at home ostensibly to meet daily transactions and other precautionary motives in view of the stay-at-home ordered by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus into the state.

But narrating his ordeal, Edafeikpema was silent on the purpose of the money, lamenting that the hoodlums demanded, initially, for N4 million before his entire house was ransacked.

According to him, at about 9.30pm on the fateful night, power suddenly went off while his generating set was still on, explaining that he had to peep through the window to observe what was amiss.

The 45-year old civil servant said it was in the process of peeping that one of the robbers pointed a gun at him and ordered him to open the door or he will be shot but out of fear, he ran inside his room.

Edafeikpema stated that the robbers broke into his house, bailed him up and gave him the beaten of his life.

He said when the robbers demanded for N4 million, he told them that he did not have such money and nobody gave him such money, hence the hoodlums ransacked his house and removed the said cash and phones.

Edafeikpema who was visibly unsettled disclosed that the robbers took away his two phones, one Infinix Hot Note valued at N55,000 and SQ phone valued at N9,500 and his wife’s Infinix phone valued at N58,000.

He said while the operation lasted, five of the robber were inside his house all armed with AK47 rifles while two were outside keeping watch.

He said the robbers were not herdsmen, saying that they were speaking good English and pidgin during the operation.

