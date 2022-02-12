By Christopher Oji

A couple, Mr. Kehinde Oladimeji, 43, and his wife Adejumoke Raji,35, has been arrested in possession of fresh different human parts.

The couple was arrested by the Ogun State Police command and they are presently helping the police with information on how they came about the human parts.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The couple who are residents of 72,MKO Abiola way, Leme, Abeokuta, were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by Chief Moshood Ogunwolu, Baale of Leme Community, who reported that Pastor Adisa Olarewaju ,who is a co- tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”Upon the complaint, DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle,quickly led detectives to the scene, where search was conducted. On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different parts of human being was discovered in the room, and the couple were promptly arrested.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael, who they claimed resided in Adatan area of Abeokuta. All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

“It will be recalled that a dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area at Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago, it is not yet clear whether the parts were that of the found body or not ”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP vowed that anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.