As a way of reducing the housing challenges faced by undergraduates of Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. and Mrs. Ifeanyi Kodinna Umeh, last Sunday, unveiled a beautiful estate known as Madonna Villa, near Iyana School Bus Stop, LASU/Isheri road.

According to the duo, the motive behind Madonna Villa is solving the accommodation problem in Lagos generally and Iba in particular.

“ We decided to focus on undergraduates because we observed the university has challenges of hostel facilities.

“ We were moved to build Madonna Villa because we believe students should have 24 hours security, water and electricity supply, free Wi-Fi en-suite, adequate car park spaces, paved interlocked roads, comfortable housing units that they can afford easily. Some parents may not want their children to share bed spaces with other students and we created the avenue where they can have a self-contained apartment to themselves.”

They added that Madonna Villa has close proximity to the main campus, where students would pay N100 as transportation (to and fro) daily: “ Madonna Villa is built in such a way that male students will occupy the ground floor while female students will occupy the first and second floors, respectively.”

A female student, Peace, said, she was happy that Nigerians like Mr. and Mrs. Ifeanyi Umeh are interested in the welfare of undergraduates and that is why they have built Madonna Villa for undergraduates.

Peace disclosed that she would rent one of the apartments and enjoined her friends to do so because they stand to gain a lot, compared to other expensive houses within the vicinity.