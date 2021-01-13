Two persons suspected to be husband and wife were yesterday crushed to death in an accident involving a car, a truck and a motorcycle around Odogbara, few metres from NNPC on the Sagamu-Ogijo Road, Ogun State.

This is as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that 13 persons died, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident on Bida/Mokwa Road in Niger State.

Mr Joel Dagwa, FRSC sector commander in the state, confirmed the figures in Minna, capital of the state.

He said the accident, which occurred at about 6.3am at Panti village, involved a heavy duty vehicle with registration number ZUR690XA and a bus with registration number TN421XA.

“Twenty-seven people were involved in the accident, 13 died, while 14 others who sustained injuries had been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Bida and General Hospital, Kutigi, for treatment,’’ he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on fatigue, leading to loss of control.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.