Nigerian last-mile delivery startup, Kwik Delivery, has announced it has released its Kwik Delivery plugin for Shopify, allowing Nigeria-based Shopify merchants to seamlessly integrate Kwik’s groundbreaking last-mile delivery service.

Addressing journalists on the development in Lagos, recently, the founder of Kwik Delivery, Romain Poirot-Lellig, said: “Last September, Kwik had become the first African last-mile delivery platform to release a WooCommerce plugin. Our new Shopify plugin is the continuation of this innovative approach. By installing these plugins, large and small merchants can offer Kwik Delivery’s on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers. Kwik’s platform delivers within two hours in Lagos State.”

Lending credence to the development, Chief Technology Officer of the startup, Olivier Decrock, added that. “Fast and reliable last-mile delivery is the main hurdle to the development of e-commerce in Africa. Making the Kwik Delivery accessible for online merchants using popular platforms such as Shopify significantly reduces this obstacle.”

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters. The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State.