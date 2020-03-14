Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, held its state congress in Benin City yesterday to elect officers to pilot affair of the party for the next four years.

At press time, accreditation of party delegates for the election had been concluded and voting was about to commence.

The election held despite plot to stop it through court action.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Aikhuenegbe Anthony Malik, ‎had in a letter to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said a motion on notice has been filed seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the party from holding or organising State Congress because the Wards and LG Congresses were in violation of PDP constitution.‎

He stated that parties in the suit ought to maintain status quo by not conducting any State Congress in line with Order 4 Rule 9 of the Civil Procedure Rules of the High Court.

“It is noteworthy that the suit having been properly filed before a competent court of law, position of the law is that parties ought to and indeed should respect the institution of the judiciary by ensuring that nobody takes any step to tamper with the litigation.

“You are accordingly advised and required by law to suspend the proposed State Congress in Edo State. We are confident that under your leadership, the party will not act otherwise.

“Clearly, no harm will occasion any party to this suit on account of a suspension or postponement of the Congress until a determination of the Motion on Notice by the Court”, he said.

When contacted, Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said there was no court order stopping the State Congress as only a suit has been filed.

He said the Congress would hold as scheduled.

The tenure of the State Executive of the Edo PDP led by Chief Dan Orbih ended yesterday.