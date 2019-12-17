From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Justice Sunday Onu Bassey of the Federal High Court, Birnin-Kebbi has stand out ongoing suit of disputed APC Kebbi South Senatorial primary election against Senatorial Bala Ibn Na’Allah till 6pm today, for the adoption of final addresses by all parties.

Justice Bassey,who had ordered for all parties to embark on marathon case proceedings, sat till 10 pm on Monday to entertain witnesses of Plaintiff and defendants in the case.

During their submissions on Tuesday, first defendant Counsel, Sanusi Sa’maila had called two witness and urged the Court to strike out the Plaintiff case against his client.

The Second defendant Counsel, Ebenezer C. Ogolina who had called two witness submitted that the Court should dismissed the Plaintiff suit stressed that ” there is no way to kick a dead horse to start running, is a dead horse already”.

Counsel to the third defendants, Adeyemo Ifeoluwa however adopted first and second defendants witnesses and submissions and thereby, closed her case.

In his submission, Counsel to the Plaintiff, Abubakar Suleiman who had called five witnesses told the Court that they are ready to file their final addresses just as first and second defendants Counsels have undertaken to file their final addresses.

It could be recalled that, the plaintiff, Prince Sule- Iko Sadeeq Sani, who contested against Senator Na’Allah at the Kebbi South Senatorial election had sued APC and INEC as first and third defendants in the suit number ;/FHC / ABJ/1276/2018.

In his ruling,Justice Bassey however stand- out the case till 6pm for all Counsels in the case to file and adopt their final addresses.