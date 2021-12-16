From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The criminal trial brought against Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, its Managing Director, Walter Peviani and 4 others over alleged $119m Power Plant contract scam by the Rivers State Government has been ashifte to January 11, 2022 for further hearing.

Saipem and its top management staff are being prosecuted based on fiat to Chief Godwin Obla (SAN) over alleged conspiracy, fraud, obtaining credit by false pretences, and cheating.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The offences run contrary to sections 518 (6) and (7), 419 (A) (1) (b), section 421 of the Criminal Code Law of Rivers State, Cap 37 Vol. 2 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

Justice Gbasam of the state High Court adjourned the case after a court sitting, yesterday.

Chief Obla with D. G. Adeyemi and I.D. Israel both represented the Rivers State Government while Odein Ajumogobia, SAN and Patrick Osu entered appearance for the 1st and 2nd Defendants (SAIPEM SPA & SAIPEM Contracting Nigeria Ltd) respectively.

However, the 3rd -7th defendants were not represented even after been duly served as ordered by Court.

Counsel to the state informed the court that the Walter Peviani/3rd Defendant (SAIPEM Contracting Nigeria Ltd.’s MD), 4th Defendant/Kelechi Sinteh Chinakwe, 5th Defendant/Giandomenico Zingali, 6th Defendant/Vitto Testaguzza, and Davide Anelli/7th defendant have been served with the amended Information and the proof of evidence via publications in three national newspapers as well as by pasting by the Bailiff of court at operational base of the defendants at Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt and by sending same to the defendants’ secretariat email.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .