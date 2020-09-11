Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed October 6 to hear a no-case submissions filed by a Nollywood producer, Olajide Kareem, alias Seun Egbegbe, who is on trial over alleged series of fraud.

Egbegbe was accused of scamming no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in Lagos of various sums both in local and foreign currencies between 2015 and 2017.

The police alleged that the accused swindled his victims of various amount, ranging from N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.