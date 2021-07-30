From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The case involving the brutal murder of an Enugu based make-up artist, Ijeoma Nweke, has been adjourned to August 25, 2021.

The case, which was presided over by Justice K.I Okpe of the Enugu High Court, was adjourned to allow the prosecuting counsel, Ngozi Okoye, of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), to correct some parts of the charges and bring in more witnesses.

The defence counsel, Chuma Oguejiofor, argued that calling of more witnesses was not necessary as the matter has not been properly entered by the court.

The judge, Justice K.I Okpe, however, granted the plea of the prosecuting counsel and adjourned the case to August 25.

The prime suspects in the case, Ifezue Chiamaka and her brother, Ifezue Emeka, who appeared in court but could not make a plea, are currently remanded at the Enugu Correctional Centre.

The suspects were arraigned in February, at an Enugu Magistrate’s Court, on two-count charges bordering on conspiracy and murder.

It was gathered that Chiamaka Ifezue, allegedly conspired with her brother, Emeka Ifezue, to kill the talented 27-year-old make-up artist, for having an affair with her boyfriend.

Ijoma went missing in November 2020 after taking an order for a make-up session.

Her mutilated body was found days later by friends and relatives who had searched frantically for her.

It was alleged that Chiamaka lured Ijeoma by inviting her for a make-up session.

On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend before being forced to drink a poisoned substance.

