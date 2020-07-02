Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Trial in a suit involving the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others at the Federal High Court, Benin, was stalled Thursday as the court could not sit.

The case, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was adjourned to July 7 for hearing.

Other defendants in the suit are former Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Chief Dan Orbih, state chairman of the party Tony Aziegbemi, former Deputy Governor of Edo State Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae Anthony.

The defendants were to appear before Justice Mohammed Umar in an eight-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N700 million.

The EFCC has accused Ize-Iyamu and four others of illegally receiving N700 million in public funds for the purpose of the 2015 general election, contrary to the provisions of the EFCC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The anti-graft commission alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence in March 2015, and took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

The court had on June 18 validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case to July 2 for further hearing.

But on Thursday, the court could not sit even with some of the defendants and their counsels around the court premises.

Speaking to journalists, Paschal Ugbomhe, counsel to the state PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, said the case has been adjourned till July 7.

When asked for the reason for the adjournment, he said, ‘it is a normal occurrence in court duties. It’s nothing unusual to adjourn matters.

‘The defendants and counsel have been in court since about 8 am and the court officials only informed us that the matter has been adjourned to 7th of July,’ he said.