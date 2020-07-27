Romanus Okoye

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos will on October 29, continue hearing in a suit filed by Topwideapeas Limited., challenging nullification of its concession over the National Arts Theatre Complex. In the suit filed by its counsel, Mr. Chijoke Okoli (SAN), and marked FHC/L/CS/2392/19, the plaintiff wants the court to declare as unlawful, the termination of its concession over the theatre. The defendants in the suit are the National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria Board, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Minister of Interior, Attorney-general of the federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank and Mr. Herbert Wigwe.

The plaintiff is seeking a declaration that it is unlawful for the defendants to purport to truncate and nullify its rights as the concessionaire of the fallow land at the National Theatre Complex, by inducing a breach of its contract. It wants the court to declare that the plaintiff has a valid and binding contract on the concession of the fallow land surrounding the National Theatre Complex in terms of the updated draft Concession Agreement between it and the Federal Government.