From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, has adjourned the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to stop the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) from conducting local government elections to September 26.

The PDP had asked the court to stop OSIEC from conducting the local government elections slated for October 15.

When the case came up yesterday, the PDP brought an application for an amendment to bring into focus the OSIEC Law 2022, which was enacted by the Osun State House of Assembly during the pendency of the suit.

PDP lawyer, Hashim Abioye, said the suit was about the interpretation of some provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the application of the Supreme Court decision in OSIEC V Action Congress vis-a-vis conduct of Local Government election in Osun State.

Counsel to the OSIEC, Saka Layoonu, SAN, objected to the application, saying it was overreaching and capable of changing the complexion of the suit.

But, Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel-Ayoola ruled in favour of the PDP to amend the application and adjourned till September 26, 2022 for a hearing of the substantive, which is about invalidating the entire process in the conduct of local government election.

Meanwhile, the application for an injunction against OSIEC is still pending before the court.