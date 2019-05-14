Ngozi Nwoke

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court has adjourned the trial of four suspected robbers to June 29.

The suspects are facing an eighth count charge bothering on conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and stealing.

According to the court, Suleiman Sanni, Narudeen Yinusa, Lamidi Kadiri, Kola Ibrahim and others now at large on July 12, 2013, at about 9.40pm at Baruwa Street, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, in the Lagos Judicial Division did conspire with others to commit a felony while armed with unlawful weapons such as guns, cutlasses and broken bottles did rob one Prince Ade-Adele of his Blackberry handset, eye spectacles and N38,000.

The suspects, on the same night, allegedly robbed Prince Qudus Adebola of his gold chain worth N70,000 and Prince Usman of his bag which containing N50,000.

Police said that among the weapons found in their possession was a locally made double barrel pistol without licence, which indicates the intent of felony contrary to Section 297 of the Crimnal Law, No.11.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court adjourned the trial to June 10 for further hearing.