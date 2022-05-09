From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has adjourned the trial of a federal lawmaker and governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Farah Dagogo, till May 23, 2022.

The court was presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi-Nna

The federal lawmaker was absent when the matter was called in court on Monday.

His counsel, Femi Adegbiti, applied for motion on bail, but the application was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Farah Dagogo is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and cultism.

At the last sitting, court had ordered that the accused person should be remanded in Police custody.

