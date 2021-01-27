By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Nicolas of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday admitted in evidence a compact disc (CD) containing expert analysis of the contents of an iPhone allegedly belonging to hip-hop singer Azeez Fashola, otherwise known as Naira Marley.

Justice Oweibo admitted the CD tendered in evidence by second prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine, on the ground among others that the iPhone itself had already been admitted in evidence.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, but pleaded not guilty.

Trial has since commenced with the court adjourning proceedings till yesterday for ruling on whether to admit more evidence against the defendant.

Marley, through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, had opposed the anti-graft agency.

Giving his ruling yesterday, Justice Oweibo overruled Ojo’s the objection and admitted the CD in evidence, as Exhibit F.

“l have considered the agreement of both parties as well as the ground for the objection. I consider the CD to be admissible in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of other prosecution witness.

“Accordingly it is hereby admitted in evidence and marked Exhibit F.”

However, further hearing could not continue following Ojo’s absence.

An adjournment sought by his junior Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, was not opposed by EFCC counsel Bilkisu Buhari.

Justice Oweibo adjourned till March 8 and 11 for continuation of trial.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

These, it indicated, were used in furtherance of internet scams.

The commission said the offences contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) and the Cyber Crimes Acts.