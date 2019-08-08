Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A High Court sitting in Saki has declared the installation of the Bagii of Saki, Abdul-Rashid Adekoge as valid and lawful

The judgement by Justice Ganiyu brought to climax a three-year-old case between Adegoke and his rival, Niass Olabode.

Adegoke, who was installed as the Bagii of Saki in 2016 was sued by Olabode over his appointment and installation as the head of the king makers in the town.

Also joined in the suit were the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Saki West Local Government, Magaji Kujeniya Chieftaincy family, Shittu Oladipo.

Olabode had prayed the court to set aside the appointment and the election of Adegoke as null and void and of no effect, claiming that he (Adegoke) was not competent and qualified to contest in the second election which was conducted in 2016 pursuant to Section 20(5) of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State.

He also argued that the Bagii Kujenya ruling family was the rightful party to present candidate for the Bagii of Saki.

The claimant also argued that the election and appointment of Adegoke on April 1, 2016 was fraudulent and marred with irregularities as he (Olabode) was not allowed into the voting arena by the police and was not represented in the country to the principle of fair hearing as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

In his argument, the counsel to the state government, Adetunji Gbadegesin, faulted Olabode claims, saying Adegoke’s appointment was lawful, valid and follow due process.

In his judgement, Justice Ganiyu said all the claims and evidence presented before the court by the claimant lacked merit and were consequently rejected and dismissed.