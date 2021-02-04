By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Federal High Court has affirmed the position of the Lagos State Government restricting the use of motorcycles, tricycles as means of transportation within six local government areas and nine local council development areas in the state.

Justice Muhammed Liman gave the verdict while delivering judgement in the suit between Olukoya Ogungbeje vs Lagos State Government & 7 Ors.

The court in its judgment assumed jurisdiction in the case on the premise that both the Federal High Court and State High Court exercise concurrent jurisdiction over fundamental human right cases.

Justice Liman held that the applicant, who had admitted being a car owner and not a motorcycle or tricycle operator, cannot complain of his right in any form being infringed upon.

Justice Liman dismissed the originating summons of the applicant for lacking merit.

He said the applicant failed to place material facts to support his deposition as well as provide evidence for the alleged death of a person at Iyana Ipaja.

‘The restriction of motorcycles, tricycles within 6 Local Government Area and 9 Local Council Development Area in the State is not an infringement of Fundamental Human Rights,’ Justice Liman ruled.