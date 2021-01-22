From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court has been approached to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to produce the certified copies of the assets declaration form of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and his unmarried adult children presented to the Bureau for the period of 2007 to 2012 and 2015 for inspection by the court.

This is contained in an exparte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021 filed by Hon. Emmanuel Agonsi before the Abuja division of the court.

In the suit, which has the INEC chairman, Mahmoud, and the CCB as respondents is further seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling the CCB to make available to the applicant or his counsel, E.C. Muokwudo, information and details of the assets declaration forms of the INEC chairman and his unmarried adult children keep by the CCB as requested by the applicant in his letter of December 17, 2020.