The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to declare the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) illegal, null and void as its existence is contrary to the NDDC Act.

In suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/ 404/2020 against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice & Others by Comrade Itoldem Daghware, Bishop Chuk Johnson, Julius Akinterinwa and the Registered Trustees of the Niger Delta Youth Forum, the court was asked to set aside the constitution of the IMC.

According to the plaintiffs, the setting up of IMC was illegal, unconstitutional and a flagrant abuse of Section 2,7,9 ,10 and 12(2),(3) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment, etc) (Amendment) Act 2017.

They are also saying that the appointment of members of the committee is illegal, unlawful, and a flagrant abuse of the afore-mentioned sections of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment, etc) (Amendment) Act 2017 and Usurpation of the powers of the Board.

Other reliefs being sought by the plaintiffs include determination as to whether the appointment of the NDDC IMC is not an aberration of the constitutionally defined board/management and administrative checks and accountability as set in the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment, Etc) (Amendment) Act 2017.

They also want the court to declare that the appointment of the IMC is null and void, being in flagrant abuse of the establishing Act.